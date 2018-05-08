Menu
Vegetation manager Bayer
Vegetation Management>Tools & Technology

Bayer Announces New Supplemental Label for Method 240SL Herbicide

EPA has granted a supplemental label authorizing Method for individual plant treatment on ROW vegetation management sites transecting grazed areas

The EPA has granted a supplemental label authorizing Method 240SL herbicide from Bayer Crop Science for individual plant treatment (IPT) on rights of way (ROW) vegetation management sites transecting grazed areas.

“With the supplemental label, there will be no need to switch to a non-ACP brush control herbicide in ROWs transecting pasture and rangelands grazed by livestock,” said David Spak, Stewardship and Development Manager the Bayer Vegetation Management (VM) business.

The control of woody plant species within ROW areas is critical to maintain safe, reliable and accessible infrastructure for our nation’s roadsides and electrical, gas and water services. ROW areas include roadsides, electrical transmission and distribution lines and substations, oil and gas pipelines, and other essential infrastructure. Brush encroachment into ROWs can reduce roadside visibility, interfere with electrical power lines, create fire hazards, reduce drainage, and compromise fence integrity – posing a threat to human, animal and environmental safety.

VM applicators have been required to switch to a less-effective herbicide in ROW areas transecting grazed lands. The supplemental label granted by the EPA allows Method 240SLto be applied in those areas when using IPT techniques via high or low volume treatments. In addition to efficacy benefits, application frequency and cost can be reduced when applicators use Method 240SL, a key solution in the Bayer VM brush management portfolio.

Additionally, selective IPT applications (versus broadcast treatments) are proven to protect important wildlife habitat and encourage the development of native grasses and forbs.

Bayer is in the process of obtaining approval of the supplemental label from the states.


Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Trees
Hydraulic Long-Reach Pole Chain Saws
Mar 14, 2018
Tohoku Electric Power Co., battery energy storage system
Intermittent Control
Feb 28, 2018
EUO, ATC, mobile mapping
ATC Streamlines Mobile Mapping Applications
Jan 26, 2018
tree by power line
Cross Texas Transmission Employs New Vegetation Management Inspection App
Jan 09, 2018