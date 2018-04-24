Wire Stripper is Heavy Duty

The Klein-Kurve Heavy-Duty Wire Stripper is forged from Klein’s U.S.-made, proprietary steel blend, providing four times the strength of traditional Klein wire strippers. Its precision ground stripping holes are designed for use with 8-16 AWG solid and 10-18 AWG stranded wire. The knurled jaw can twist, grab and loop up to three wires at a time for increased efficiency, and the 6-32 and 8-32 screw shearing provides convenience on the job. The induction hardened cutting knives provide a longer tool life, and the hot-riveted joint ensures smooth action and eliminates hand wobble. The coil spring provides fast, self-opening action, and the comfort grip handles provide extra comfort and reduce hand fatigue.

Klein Tools