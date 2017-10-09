Menu
raptor protector
PLP’s Lineman’s Rodeo Challenge

Stop by the International Lineman's Rodeo grounds and sign up for our Saturday Rodeo Installation Challenge. For this beat the clock event, your team will Install our RAPTOR PROTECTOR Cover using only hot sticks. The three teams with the fastest installation times win.

                1st: 2-$100 Gift Cards and brass lineman belt buckles from J Harlen

                2nd: 2-$50 Gift Cards from J Harlen

                3rd: Cool PLP Swag


 Rules:

  • Installation must be completed using only hot sticks
  • Teams must consist of two people
  • Only one attempt for fastest time
  • No practice allowed prior to application
  • Contestants will be required to provide contact information so that winners may be notified. Stop by Booth #9 or #100 for more information on PLP’s full line of products. Contact us at: [email protected], visit our website www.preformed.com or call 440-461-5200.
