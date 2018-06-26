Menu
Plier Multi-Tool Features Seven Common Functions

The wide knurled plier head can grab and twist wires, while the heavy-duty wire cutting blades provide consistent cuts

Klein Tools introduces the Hybrid Plier Multi-Tool, which features seven common functions in one compact tool — hybrid pliers, wire cutter, wire stripper, pocket knife, No. 2 Phillips screwdriver, slotted screwdriver and metal splinter remover. The wide knurled plier head can grab and twist wires, while the heavy-duty wire cutting blades provide consistent cuts. The 3-inch drop-point knife blade is accessible without opening the tool, and both the slotted driver and No. 2 Phillips driver tuck in the handle. The tool, which can strip 10-14 AWG solid and 12-16 AWG stranded wire, also features a metal splinter remover, which is stored in the aluminum handle. The liner lock keeps the knife blade securely in the open position for increased safety on the job.

Klein Tools | www.kleintools.com

