Classic Connectors USA Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Ten years and many innovations later, we are happy to say we have much more in store for 2018 and beyond. We are proud of our history and evolution, and believe it is important to thank you, our customers, for helping us grow over the past 10 years.

Since 2007, thousands of ClampStar units have been installed by over 100 utilities worldwide. This not only assures that those conductors will remain safely in the air where they belong, but thousands of people are now protected.

Prior to the formation of Classic Connectors in 2007, our founding members had been following the escalation of overhead splice and connector failures. After extensive research, it was determined that this trend and the related negative impact on public safety were not going to improve anytime soon. Not long after coming to this conclusion, Classic Connectors was formed.

Due to the continued aging of the country’s grid, Classic Connectors has grown significantly over the last 10 years with no sign of slowing down. Additional employees to help with manufacturing, engineering and sales efforts are added each year to assist in the company’s continued growth.

Product line expansion has played a significant role in the company’s growth with more products planned for the future. In the last few years we’ve added ClampStar Repair Units (CRU) for correcting damaged conductor and ClampStar units for use on OHSW and OPGW.

Additionally, a new lighter weight, sleek style ClampStar was recently introduced to handle overhead transmission lines with Aluminum and ACSR type conductors sized from 1272 kcmil Bittern to 2515 kcmil Jorea.

One thing we didn’t expect was the overwhelming popularity of our unique, timesaving torque nuts. We’ve sold hundreds of thousands of them for use in substations.

You can be sure that as long as there are overhead conductors, we will continue to design innovative, time-saving connector correctors to keep those conductors off the ground and out of harms way for the general public.

ClampStar shunts provide an excellent life extension, asset management solution and permanent mechanical and electrical upgrades to existing conductor connections. ClampStar also helps to meet NERC's maximum conductor operating temperature requirements without costly replacement, repair or expensive downtime. Sizes starting at #6 AWG are available for splices, suspension clamps, deadends, and damaged conductor repair. ClampStar units are designed for use on ACSR, AAC, AAAC, ACAR, ACSS and Fiber composite core. ClampStar units are also available for use on copper conductors.

For more information, visit Booth #707 at the International Lineman's Rodeo & Expo or www.classicconnectors.com.