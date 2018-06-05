Voltage Detectors Detect Strong Electric Fields Surrounding HV Conductors

HD Electric Co., a Textron Inc. company, has added the LOOKOUT Voltage Detection Network to its product offering. The LOOKOUT is a network of voltage detectors that detect strong electric fields surrounding high-voltage conductors and fleet equipment and alerts users to nearby dangerous energized conductors before an incident occurs.

“HD Electric Company is committed to keeping utility workers safe on the job,” said Youssef Takhchi, Product Manager at HDE. “We designed the LOOKOUT Voltage Detection Network as an extra set of eyes that watch out for linemen and their equipment. The LOOKOUT Detectors alert an operator when equipment is getting too close to an energized conductor, preventing severe damage to equipment and workers from the risk of electrocution.”

The detectors detect strong electric fields using WAVi Work Area Voltage Indication technology. The detectors illuminate in a green-yellow-red sequence and emit a loud, alarm when an electric field is detected. Alert distances are based on OSHA 1910.269 standard for qualified electrical workers. The durable, water-resistant housing makes the detectors suitable to be placed on bucket trucks, digger derricks, pulling and tensioning equipment, drilling equipment as well as safety cones and fences using strong magnets or available accessories.

Operators can download and use the HDE LOOKOUT mobile app to remotely turn detectors on or off, select system voltage, list connected detectors, check battery levels, perform self-tests, rename connected detectors and receive real time notifications when voltage is detected.