Utility Location Scanner

GSSI has announced a new UtilityScan GPR system for efficiently identifying and marking the location and depth of subsurface utilities. The new UtilityScan’s compact size makes it portable and easy to maneuver in tight survey areas.UtilityScan features a robust new wireless antenna that can handle required data rates and is ruggedly built to withstand challenging field conditions. The electrical design uses GSSI’s patented HyperStacking technology, which has proven to increase depth penetration in challenging soils, while also providing high near surface data resolution. The unit also has a backup Ethernet connection if Wi-Fi is not desired or allowed on a particular jobsite or facility.

The UtilityScan also can be equipped with the new LineTrac accessory, which helps locate specific power sources situated underground, including AC power and induced RF energy present in conduits. Coils that detect power radiated from electrical cables are combined with GSSI’s next-generation GPR radar into a single box.

The new model uses a wireless tablet-based system and a simplified app-based user interface. The tablets feature a built-in GPS, which can be used for providing location information in the radar data file. Two tablet options are available: the fully-rugged Panasonic Toughpad FZ-B2 and the consumer-based NVIDIA SHIELD tablet.

The UtilityScan is the smallest utility locating GPR system on the market, weighing only 34 lb (15 kg) and folding down to 22 inches by 19.25 inches by 12.5 inches (558.8 mm by 488.95 mm by 317.5 mm). The basic cart configuration is designed for use on prepared surfaces such as concrete, asphalt or compacted dirt, but a cart upgrade is available for use on grassy areas, unpaved trails and wooded areas.

The UtilityScan system has a built-in GPS pole mount for attaching survey poles with external GPS systems and software that can communicate with the GPS systems via Bluetooth.