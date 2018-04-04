Tutorial: Instrument Transformers and Sensors

Instrument transformers (ITs) are a vital part of the grid infrastructure, allowing accurate measurement of energy flows in the grid, as well as driving protective and control devices which ensure the grid performs reliably. Instrument transformer technology remained relatively the same for many decades. However, in recent years important advances in the underlying components which go into ITs have allowed step change advances in IT performance. Solid-state components are also now making their way into ITs and this change is creating a new generation of ITs that have many fundamental differences from traditional IT technology. These differences introduce new possibilities, and new challenges for those responsible for energy measurement and protection.

This tutorial at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference will examine IT basics, explain the newer technology making its way into ITs and will cover critical application considerations to ensure participants understand and are able to properly utilize IT today and in the future.

Ron Pate of ABB Inc. will be presenting the tutorial.

