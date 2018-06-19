Transmission Line Monitor Adds Optical Sensor

LineVision has announced its latest and third-generation of Transmission Line Monitor – the V3 System. Like all LineVision systems, it features a non-contact design that can be mounted on the ground or the base of a transmission tower. Unlike previous LineVision monitors that solely utilized the patented EMF sensors, the V3 system adds an optical sensor for increased precision and deployment flexibility.

“The incorporation of the optical sensor to our V3 system significantly enhances our ability to measure conductor geometry in a wide range of conditions, including during outages,” said Nathan Pinney, PhD, LineVision’s CTO. “With more granular and accurate conductor data, we can better detect and alert our clients about anomalies such as icing, galloping and tower structural changes that threaten grid reliability and impact asset health.”

LineVision was built on more than 15 years of non-contact transmission line sensor and analytics development by Genscape and Promethean Devices (a company acquired by Genscape in 2014). The core technology is a patented EMF monitor that has been proven on over 5000 transmission lines worldwide. Unlike previous monitoring technologies that must be installed on conductors, LineVision’s non-contact solutions do not require scheduled outages, utility crews or bucket trucks – saving time and reducing OPEX costs.

“The installation with LineVision was so quick and painless,” said Jill Hailey, P.E., Electric Transmission Operations Engineer at Dominion Energy. “It amazed me how fast the monitors could be set up and an added bonus was not worrying about an outage on the line which is difficult to coordinate.”

LineVision, Inc. also announced the completion of a spin-out from Genscape, Inc. and the successful closing of a Series A investment round. The LineVision business was incubated within Genscape and the technology was validated with several leading utility clients. Genscape, which serves energy wholesale market participants will retain a minority stake in LineVision and will continue to support the business as a supplier and strategic partner.

“LineVision’s mission is to deliver the industry’s leading transmission line monitoring, asset management and dynamic line rating solutions to utilities worldwide,” said CEO Hudson Gilmer. “There’s tremendous demand among utilities worldwide for our solutions and we’re thrilled to announce this transaction which positions us to support their needs with the strong backing of Genscape and our new investors.”