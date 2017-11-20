Transient Fault Recorder Offers Multiple Functions

AMETEK Power Instruments has released the TR-3000 Multi-Function Recorder. The TR-3000 has the most-comprehensive triggering and recording functions to ensure users that they never miss a power system anomaly on their smart grid.

The TR-3000 performs the job of several devices simultaneously, including transient fault and disturbance recorder, phasor measurement unit, power quality monitor, sequence of events recorder and continuous power logger, making it the ultimate tool for the electrical grid. The TR-3000 also features a Transient Oscillography mode that provides continuous waveform recording for up to four days to capture events too sensitive for user triggers or to extend pre-fault and post-fault data.

The TR-3000 has multiple triggering and recording modes to help protection engineers optimize their power systems to provide fault location, improve system reliability, shorten fault clearance times, and verify correct operation of switchgear and protection equipment. Its 256-GB, solid-state drive can be used for recording high-resolution data at longer durations, providing a complete view of system disturbances.

The TR-3000 is easy to configure, install and operate using the same field-proven display station software that is used in other AMETEK fault recorders. The TR-3000 takes that one step further with all system parameters configured by software, including the selection of current and voltage inputs. The TR-3000’s compact modular architecture is suited for small and adaptable to large applications by adding input modules and chassis to fit the user’s needs.