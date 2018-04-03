Transformer Bushing Monitoring System Enhances Accurancy and Speed

Qualitrol’s enhanced Transformer Bushing Monitoring System offers a range of new features to meet increasing market demands providing additional flexibility and functionality in the power transformer space.

New features enhance the accuracy and speed of incipient fault detection. Identifying and replacing transformer bushings on time will help electrical utilities to save millions by avoiding power transformer loss and unplanned outages.

“This is as a step forward to strengthen Qualitrol’s transformer monitoring portfolio and health assessment analytics. These enhancements to the highly accurate and effective voltage reference method are integral to the Qualitrol Transformer Monitoring System and Qualitrol’s software platform SmartSub Enterprise,” states Product Manager Janitzio Lazcano.

Real-time alerts of abnormal Tan Delta and Capacitance values provide early warning to help users prevent dangerous explosion of bushings. In addition, the state of the art Magnetic Field Interference Compensation paired with a higher accuracy sensor output boosts the user’s confidence on the system alerts.

Qualitrol’s real-time bushing monitor solution and detection of early changes in Tan Delta and Capacitance provides clear cost savings for the user through improved transformer reliability, optimized maintenance schedules and reduced unscheduled power outages.