Three Phase Innovations' training simulator replicates on-site conditions that will provide real-time – in the field – experiences and bring that training into the classroom. Any Wye and Delta transformer hookup, paralleling transformer banks, back-feed scenarios, and troubleshooting skills can be developed by apprentices and journeyman lineman using this simulator in a controlled setting.

All equipment leaving Three Phase Innovations' facility, has been tested and must comply with its design concepts for 120/208VAC power distribution. This simulator is designed for portability, or a cabinet version is also available. The company also has the conversion equipment available, if needed, to convert from a 120V outlet. Its products have been engineered to provide dependable, long-term performance, while being cost-effective without sacrificing integrity.

Three Phase Innovations will be exhibiting at the International Lineman's Rodeo & Expo on Oct. 12-13, 2017.