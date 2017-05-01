Touchscreen Display Added to SEL-751 Feeder Protection Relay

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. has added an optional touchscreen display to the SEL-751 Feeder Protection Relay that allows users to easily navigate settings options and create custom bay screens.

The 5-inch, 800-by-480-pixel color touchscreen display lets users seamlessly navigate to the various folders and application options. Users can create custom bay screens exhibiting one-line diagrams, analog quantities, digital quantities, uploaded images, and user text. With the right access level and confirmation, breakers and disconnects can be controlled directly from the one- line diagrams displayed on screen.

Extensive testing shows that the robust touchscreen display meets or exceeds industry standards as well as SEL quality and reliability requirements. It will also support both Spanish and English languages. Users can view metered quantities, phasor diagrams, relay settings, event summaries, target statuses and Sequential Events Recorder data.

"SEL engineers travel the globe learning about user applications and challenges, and about all of the creative ways customers use our products to solve problems," said Keith Henriksen, senior engineering manager at SEL. "Armed with this knowledge, we created a color touchscreen interface that is so easy to use that operators can focus on using product features in the safest and most efficient way.”

The SEL-751 is designed for directional overcurrent, fault location, arc-flash detection and high- impedance fault detection applications. It provides complete feeder protection with overcurrent, overvoltage, undervoltage, directional power, IEC cable/line thermal, vector shift, sensitive earth fault (SEF), load encroachment and frequency elements.