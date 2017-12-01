Thermal Imaging Tool Features Infrared Guided Management

FLIR has announced the FLIR DM166 thermal imaging multimeter with Infrared Guided Measurement (IGM). The FLIR DM166 features 80x60 thermal resolution, broad multimeter test functions, and the flexibility for use in both high and low voltage applications.

Designed to provide faster troubleshooting in applications such as electrical distribution and electromechanical systems, the FLIR DM166 features a FLIR Lepton thermal microcamera core that visually guides users to the precise location of a problem. The multimeter helps users pinpoint issues faster, and then troubleshoot complex electrical distribution and electromechanical systems more effectively and efficiently.

Thermal imaging is a non-contact temperature measurement method, allowing the user to more safely scan for overheating system components. Additionally, with a rugged, drop-tested design and the safety rating electrical professionals’ need, the FLIR DM166 is field-ready for demanding applications.

The FLIR DM166 carries a 10-year warranty on both the product and the thermal detector.