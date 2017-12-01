Menu
flir dmm thermal imager
Test and Measurement

Thermal Imaging Tool Features Infrared Guided Management

The FLIR DM166 features 80x60 thermal resolution, broad multimeter test functions

FLIR has announced the FLIR DM166 thermal imaging multimeter with Infrared Guided Measurement (IGM). The FLIR DM166 features 80x60 thermal resolution, broad multimeter test functions, and the flexibility for use in both high and low voltage applications.

Designed to provide faster troubleshooting in applications such as electrical distribution and electromechanical systems, the FLIR DM166 features a FLIR Lepton thermal microcamera core that visually guides users to the precise location of a problem. The multimeter helps users pinpoint issues faster, and then troubleshoot complex electrical distribution and electromechanical systems more effectively and efficiently.

Thermal imaging is a non-contact temperature measurement method, allowing the user to more safely scan for overheating system components. Additionally, with a rugged, drop-tested design and the safety rating electrical professionals’ need, the FLIR DM166 is field-ready for demanding applications.

The FLIR DM166 carries a 10-year warranty on both the product and the thermal detector.

 

TAGS: Consideration
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
richmond college
SEL Donates ‘Field Ready’ Training to Substation Students
Dec 01, 2017
line watch sensor video
Line Watch Sensor Installation
Nov 29, 2017
mpq test set
Sponsored Content
MPQ1000 Power Quality Analyzer
Nov 27, 2017
substation
Sampled Values Solution with Protection Functions Integrated into the Merging Unit
Nov 21, 2017