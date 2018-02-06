Thermal Imager Features SF6 Leak Detection

Identifying leaks of sulfur hexafluoride (SF6), which is used as an electrical insulator in extremely high-voltage utilities applications, generally requires the purchase or rental of an expensive gas detector or hiring an outside consultant. The alternatives are shutting down equipment and using a sniffer, which after some time, can determine only the approximate area of the leak, or coating the entire equipment in soapy water and inspect, which is extremely time consuming and also requires the equipment to be powered down.

The Fluke Ti450 SF6 Gas Leak Detector combines a high-quality infrared camera with an SF6 leak detector that visually pinpoints the location of SF6 leaks without shutting equipment down. The Ti450 SF6 allows utility crews to include it as a normal part of their maintenance routine, allowing them to conduct both infrared and gas inspections whenever and wherever necessary. It eliminates the need to wait for special annual or bi-annual leak inspections — and the corresponding expensive equipment rentals or contractors — so maintenance work can be done as required, reducing potential equipment damage.

"Leak detection in utility equipment has always been a disruptive operation that requires expensive equipment and equipment downtime," said Brian Knight, Fluke Thermography Business Unit Manager. "The Fluke Ti450 SF6 makes it incredibly convenient to make leak detection part of regular maintenance identifying the problems so leak corrections can be performed during a scheduled maintenance period."

The pistol-grip Ti450 SF6 makes diagnoses of issues point-and-shoot convenient, even in hard-to- reach or high overhead locations. With the Ti450 SF6, technicians can monitor leaks more frequently allowing maintenance to be scheduled at a convenient time without unplanned downtime. The leak detector can also be used to quickly verify that the repair was fixed.

The infrared camera includes the award-winning LaserSharp Auto Focus that delivers instant focus on a single target using a built-in laser distance meter to calculate and display the distance to the designated target with pinpoint accuracy. LaserSharp Auto Focus enables technicians to precisely target up to 100 feet away for infrared readings and SF6 gas detection no matter how awkward the position of the target. This makes it safe to measure around high voltage areas and potentially dangerous areas. It also features Fluke IR-Fusion technology, which combines both digital and infrared images in one for better clarity. By adjusting the blending of the image, technicians can easily detect then pinpoint the exact location of the SF6 gas leak.

The Ti450 SF6 comes complete with 2x telephoto smart lens, tripod holder for mounting to any industry standard tripod, eye piece, cable, viewer, batteries and chargers, all in a hard shell carrying case. SF6 gas detection training tools, including a step-by-step instructional video, are also available on the Fluke website.