Testing a Distance Relay Teleprotection Scheme

Tests of distance relay teleprotection schemes should check both relays simultaneously, including their communication link. This video shows a real test of a 110 kV overhead line. The protection was only out of service for one hour. The whole test could be conducted so efficiently, because it had been performed with OMICRON CMCs and RelaySimTest. This software allows the whole test to be controlled from one end of the line. CMGPS 588, a GPS controlled time reference, had been used to enable synchronized injection.

