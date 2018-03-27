Tan Delta Tests Various Equipment

The EPRO Easy Tan Delta is a unique and ultra-compact device for the tan delta and capacitance testing of various test objects, such as transformers, capacitors, stators of electrical motors, cables, and much more. This device is much easier to operate and more cost-effective compared to conventional measuring methods, such as measuring bridges. Efficient measurement data management is provided with the included EPRO Measurement Center software.

Main Features:

Easy and fast test setup

Plug and play measurement

AC voltage amplitude from 0 - 630 V (Higher voltages available upon request)

Frequency 10 - 1000 Hz

Accuracy of tan delta/power factor measurement +/- 0.1%

Accuracy of capacitance measurement +/- 0.1%

Modular design with measurement electronics located in a plug-in module

Module can be dismounted for fast and economic calibrations

Testing done via included EPRO Measurement Center software

Results are recorded in real time and saved in Microsoft Excel format

