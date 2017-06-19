Menu
Software Supports Distribution Line Sensors, Controllers

Landis+Gyr, has released Command Center 7.1, the latest version of its smart grid network operating software that manages connectivity and control of electric, water and gas AMI networks.

Command Center 7.1 supports a growing global portfolio of Landis+Gyr and third-party meters and intelligent devices, as well as distribution line sensors, controllers and streetlight controls.  System support for new and enhanced endpoints expands Landis+Gyr’s ecosystem of connected devices and enables utilities to extend the value of their network.

The release highlights Landis+Gyr’s ongoing investment in advanced metering solutions with enhancements for both RF mesh and PLX network solutions, as well as two-way gas capabilities.  Additionally, this release marks the general availability for Landis+Gyr’s next-generation Prepay solution.

Command Center is the operating software supporting the Gridstream AMI solution which provides an open-standards network solution for utility distribution system management, automation and consumer engagement applications.

