SF6 Multi-Analyzers

DILO Armaturen und Anlagen GmbH has brought a new generation of its SF6 Multi-Analyzer multiple measuring devices to market. They allow the SF6 gas quality to be checked easily in accordance with the (EU) F-Gas Regulation and IEC Standard 60480 (reuse specifications). The products make operation even more convenient and offers more options when handling the measuring gas.

To ensure a trouble-free and uninterrupted energy supply, the SF6 quality of gas-insulated equipment in energy provision must be checked, as specified in the EU F-Gas Regulation 517/2014. The three parameters that determine the quality, SF6 concentration, humidity and quantity of decomposition products, can now be measured in one single operation with the new SF6 Multi-Analyzer. As a result, service specialists can determine on site whether the gas still complies with the IEC Standard 60480 (SF6 reuse) or whether it needs purification.

The humidity in the gas, which can get in through improper gas handling or leakages in the gas compartment, is a significant quality indicator. In the event of discharges, the humidity acts as a reaction partner and, alongside the discharge energy, is a determining factor in the extent of the resulting concentration of decomposition products. In high concentrations, the insulating properties of the gas can also be reduced by gas humidity.

The decomposition products that result from discharges are toxic, corrosive and are determined using the concentration of sulphur dioxide SO2 as an indicator for the total concentration of decomposition products. Air content that can get into the gas compartment as a result of improper handling is determined indirectly from the percentage measurement (SF6 concentration).

Integrated batteries have been used as the power supply in the new SF6 Multi-Analyser for the first time, thus allowing for self-contained working.

The product upgrade offers additional options for handling of the measuring gas. The gas sample can not only be stored inside the device and then fed back into the gas compartment; it is also possible to store the measuring gas directly in cylinders or containers with pressures of up to 10 barabs without disconnecting the device from the gas compartment.

Cylinders or containers with a pressure of up to 35 barabs can be connected directly to the device without an additional pressure reducer. This makes handling of the measuring gas easier and speeds up the measurement process. The new SF6 Multi-Analyzer also offers the option of connecting external measuring gas collecting bags so that continuous measurements are possible.