SF6 Maintenance Equipment

With more than 50 years in the industry, DILO’s product line has remained a staple in SF6 maintenance. DILO’s zero-emission objective paired with the latest technology has garnered quality equipment made to withstand the test of time. Take a look at a few of the newest additions to its catalog - engineered to simplify SF6 maintenance across the board.

B091R11 CommGuard: Safely perform remote filling of circuit breakers from a distance up to 100 meters via cell phone, laptop, or tablet. Simply connect to the integrated Wi-Fi antenna for seamless operation. Both visual and audible alarms signal once the process is complete. The user also the option to log data such as event date, time, pressure, and temperature.

3-038R-R303V0 Multi-Analyzer: The popular Multi-Analyzer was recently revamped with several improvements. Tagged as the “V0” version, DILO’s latest analyzer is now compact and contains a higher inlet pressure to allow for direct testing of gas compartments and cylinders without the use of a regulator! This multi-analyzer also comes complete with a rechargeable battery supply – a first for this generation of test equipment.

L400 & L600 Series Recovery System: Engineered for gas handling on a large scale, the L400 and L600 gas carts contain a DILO engineered/manufactured compressor along with minimal plumbing for enhanced performance of the recovery and filling functions. Options for remote operation and a new internal design allow users to spend less time in the field while upholding our emission-free philosophy.

In a jam? DILO Direct, service division for DILO Company, Inc. has trained and certified personnel to assist with your onsite handling needs – even for those last-minute jobs. With locations in both Arizona and Florida, it can offer flexibility for those unforeseen moments in the field. In addition to emergent services, our team can offer complete SF6 management with its Web-based tool Direct Track.

