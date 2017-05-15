SEL Opens Regional Integration Center in Saudi Arabia

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories hosted the grand opening of the SEL Saudi Arabia Regional Integration Center on May 4 in Dammam. More than 60 people attended the ceremony, including representatives from Saudi Electricity Company, National Grid Saudi Arabia and Saudi Aramco.

The SEL Dammam team will design and build up to 1,200 comprehensive panel systems annually for the protection, control and automation of electric power.

“We are excited to expand our capabilities in the Middle East,” said CEO Luis D’Acosta. “This center will enable us to deliver regionalized solutions, with SEL reliability, quality and technology, to customers in Saudi Arabia and throughout the region.”

The new facility will accommodate all phases of panel design, construction and testing.

“This Regional Integration Center, along with our centers in the U.S., Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, enables us to deliver on our long-term commitments to bring the latest power system protection and automation technology to our customers around the world,” said Julian Alzate, Senior Director of International Operations. “We are extremely pleased to grow our footprint in Saudi Arabia in this way.”



SEL has locations offering sales and application support for customers throughout the Middle East, including Jeddah, Riyadh, and Khobar, Saudi Arabia; Dubai, UAE; and Manama, Bahrain.Paragraph four text.