Seattle City Light Deploying Advanced Grid Analytics Platform

Seattle City Light is deploying Landis + Gyr's advanced grid analytics (AGA) platform to support the utility’s grid modernization program.

The advanced grid analytics suite provides a big data platform with applications that utilize data from advanced meters, grid sensors, GIS and other sources to provide actionable information that supports daily operations and intelligent planning.

The first phase of the project includes Model Validation and Reliability Planner to improve accuracy of the connectivity model, save engineering time and optimize future reliability improvement projects. The next phase will include the Asset Loading application for capacity planning and Revenue Protection to help the utility detect and reduce revenue losses more efficiently.

“Our goal is to extend the value of our advanced metering and smart grid investments by using analytics to improve reliability, planning and asset management,” said Laurie Hammack, senior manager of Power System Planning at Seattle City Light. “The benefits will directly impact operational efficiencies and improve capacity planning, while maximizing the value of reliability improvement projects and providing longer term stability of the distribution system for our customers.”

In 2016, Seattle City Light began deploying Landis+Gyr’s RF mesh network platform that connects advanced meters, distribution devices and intelligent sensors. Data from this network supports the analytics project.

The analytics solution is cloud-based and will be hosted by Landis+Gyr’s network operations center. Installation is already underway and scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2018.

Landis+Gyr’s AGA platform assesess the health of assets to prevent potential failures, monitor and manage load, enable voltage management programs and help reduce technical and non-technical losses. The planning functions allow the utility to optimize capital improvement programs, while gaining insights to manage the integration of renewable energy resources.