Rugged Tablet for One-Handed Operation

The new Getac ZX70 is a 7-inch fully rugged Android tablet designed for comfortable one-handed use in remote and challenging environments. Rugged to the core, its IP67 and MIL-STD 810G certification with best-in-class battery life allow it to go anywhere. The ZX70 is also protected by Getac’s three-year, bumper-to-bumper warranty.

The ZX70 features a 7-inch IPS, sunlight-readable, touchscreen display. Its 580 NIT ultra-bright screen enhances readability to further improve productivity and efficiency even in the toughest work environments. Responding effortlessly to every touch, Getac’s LumiBond 2.0 touchscreen technology uses an optically clear resin to bond the display glass to the touch panel and LCD to create a single panel that is more durable and readable. LumiBond provides better contrast and crisper colors than other rugged tablet displays. It features two advanced touch modes (touch/rain, glove/pen), and the included hard-tip stylus enables users to capture signatures and take precise notes on drawings, maps, and documents.

With a full-HD webcam, the tablet offers convenient video conferencing, training and field diagnostics. Its 8MP rear camera (with autofocus and flash) delivers high-resolution still images and is ideal for capturing data and documenting conditions in the field.

The ZX70 is a purpose-built tool with a host of configurable options, including dedicated GPS + 4G LTE cellular data, WiFi, 1D/2D barcode reader and NFC/RFID, as well as 2GB of on-board storage expandable to 4GB and a micro SD card slot for storage and backup options.

Durability is synonymous with the Getac brand, and the ZX70 continues that tradition. MIL-STD 810G-certified for drops up to 6 ft (1.8 m), IP67-certified for liquid submersion to 3.2 ft (1 m) for 30 minutes and endurance under extreme operating temperatures (-6°F to 140°F [-6°C to 60°C]) and storage temperatures (-40°F to 160°F [-40°C to 71°C]), all make the ZX70 an ideal tablet for mobile field professionals.