Recloser Workshop to Feature 14 Experts; Technical Tour of CenterPoint Energy

OMICRON will be hosting its 3rd Annual Recloser & Distribution Automation Workshop on April 4-5, 2018 at the OMICRON Academy Training Center in Houston, Texas.

This two-day workshop will include a combination of presentations by utilities and manufacturers, a technical tour at CenterPoint Energy, and the opportunity for live hands-on demonstrations showing the latest approaches and technologies that OMICRON has to offer.

The keynote speaker will be David Costello, senior vice president, Sales & Customer Service at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL). Costello’s presentation is titled: “The Past, Present, and Invention of the Future of Distribution Protection and Automation.”

According to Costello, “Long before the term 'smart grid' gained acceptance, there was the publication of 'Trip and Restore Distribution Circuits at Transmission Speeds,' a watershed moment in distribution protection and automation. In those early days, some 20 years ago, industry-changing innovation came from pioneers in unpredictable places, including Anadarko, Oklahoma’s Brad Truitt, and his colleagues at Western Farmers Electric Cooperative. Inexpensive, reliable peer-to-peer communications allowed the first distribution automation schemes to flourish. Today, ubiquitous recloser controls play a vital role in the safe, reliable, and economical supply of electric power. Alan Kay said, “the best way to predict the future is to invent it,” and so we are; from sub-cycle wireless fault transmitters, to falling and downed conductor detection, to traveling waves, the future is proving to be even more exciting and productive!”

Costello’s presentation will be one you won’t want to miss.

Other presentations include:

Evolution in DA strategy and challenges at ComEd : Tiffany Wynne, Reliability Engineer – ComEd and Ricardo Carrera, Reliability Engineer – ComEd

: Tiffany Wynne, Reliability Engineer – ComEd and Ricardo Carrera, Reliability Engineer – ComEd Adaptive protection for modern distribution systems at Southern California Edison : Julio Romero Agüero, PhD, MBA, Vice President & Executive Advisor – Quanta Technology and Ashok Gopalakrishnan, Principal Advisor – Quanta Technology

: Julio Romero Agüero, PhD, MBA, Vice President & Executive Advisor – Quanta Technology and Ashok Gopalakrishnan, Principal Advisor – Quanta Technology Increasing reliability by implementing an overhead fast auto transfer scheme : Jeff Helton, Reliability, Principle Engineer – AEP Texas and Nic DiFonzo, Sr. Automation Engineer – G&W Electric

: Jeff Helton, Reliability, Principle Engineer – AEP Texas and Nic DiFonzo, Sr. Automation Engineer – G&W Electric Reliability and flexibility criteria to locate switches in distribution systems : Juan M. Gers PhD, Consultant – GERS USA

: Juan M. Gers PhD, Consultant – GERS USA Experiences with restoration efforts from hurricane Harvey and major storms : Bob Roy, Director, Major Underground Operations – CenterPoint Energy

: Bob Roy, Director, Major Underground Operations – CenterPoint Energy Integrating technology and collaboration that will modernize our grid: Danny Ee, P.E., Director, Smart Grid & System Operations – Austin Energy

Danny Ee, P.E., Director, Smart Grid & System Operations – Austin Energy Planning for the future: The nation's first cyber-secure utility microgrid at Ameren : Paul Pabst, P.E., Assistant Manager, Power Systems Solutions – S&C Electric

: Paul Pabst, P.E., Assistant Manager, Power Systems Solutions – S&C Electric Modernization of the Saint Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC) improves performance, safety, and productivity through distribution automation: Dan Wycklendt, P.E., Business Development Manager – G&W Electric

Dan Wycklendt, P.E., Business Development Manager – G&W Electric IEEE 1547: Standard for interconnection and interoperability of distributed energy resources with associated electric power systems interfaces: Dr. Babak Enayati, Lead Research Development and Demonstration Engineer – National Grid

Dr. Babak Enayati, Lead Research Development and Demonstration Engineer – National Grid Distribution Automation and its impact on reliability improvement: Jacob Chacko, Utility Marketing Manager – Eaton

Jacob Chacko, Utility Marketing Manager – Eaton Why system-based testing should be part of your commissioning: Robert Wang, Regional Application Specialist – OMICRON

This workshop is truly unique in our industry because it brings together all of the leading manufacturers for reclosers and recloser controls along with the who’s who from utilities to share their experiences and knowledge in reclosers, testing, and distribution automation.

Participants will learn from numerous industry expert speakers, and meet manufacturers of reclosers and recloser controls, distribution automation solutions, and much more. The speakers will present their solutions, answer questions, and provide technical information during breaks. Two practical break-out sessions will focus on recloser control testing with the ARCO 400 and system-based testing of distributed automation schemes.

For the full agenda and registration, visit: www.omicronenergy.com/Recloser2018

Workshop cost is $595 per person which includes: technical tour at CenterPoint Energy, welcome reception, all meals, course material, and Continuing Education Units (CEUs).

Registration deadline is March 15, 2018.