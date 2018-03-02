Menu
IEEE PES Show Update
RTDS
Test and Measurement

Real-Time Simulation for Grid Modernization

RTDS Technologies will display a real-time simulator at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Expo

For more than 20 years, the RTDS Simulator has been the industry’s de facto tool for the closed-loop testing of protection and control systems. Today, RTDS Technologies continues to lead the way with innovative developments, ensuring real time simulation’s applicability for the grid modernization practices that are so critical for utilities, protection and control manufacturers, and research institutions around the world.

Visit the RTDS Technologies booth to see the newest generation of hardware in action. Based on a powerful multicore processor, NovaCor is the world’s most capable real time simulator. From single units on the desks of utility change-makers to huge installations in the world’s most prominent innovation centers, NovaCor is bringing digital grid, distribution automation, and grid-edge connectivity to life in real time.

Visit RTDS at IEEE T&D 2018 in Denver to learn about the following new features and more:

  • The all-new FPGA-based General Power Electronics Solver, supporting large power electronics circuits and custom converter topologies at nanosecond-range timesteps
  • The game-changing Traveling Wave Relay Testing tool – the newest and most robust tool for testing traveling wave fault location devices in a closed loop
  • Distribution simulation mode, allowing users to simulate massive distribution networks and comprehensively test their automation and grid-edge connectivity systems
  • The Protection and Automation Suite – a streamlined built-in tool enabling engineers to test and validate substation automation protocols

RTDS Technologies Inc. | www.rtds.com
Booth 1250

 

