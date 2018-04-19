Protection Test Set is Light and Precise

The CMC 430 protection test set weighs a mere 19.2 lbs (8.7 kg). It combines its outstanding performance as a relay test set and calibrator with hybrid measurement and recording facilities. It is the preferred choice for test engineers in situations where excellent transportability is needed and currents up to 3 x 12.5 A or voltages up to 6 x 150 V are sufficient.

Thanks to its robust design – including edge protection – it is ideally suited to portable applications, even when subjected to harsh ambient conditions and extreme temperature fluctuations.

The software tools Test Universe, CMControl and RelaySimTest, allow numerous applications from quick manual testing to distributed scheme tests which makes the CMC 430 a highly flexible solution.

Extensive test functions right through to hybrid measurements

The CMC 430's technical merits really come to the fore when testing numerical and communication-based relay systems and measuring systems, especially during tests with up to three currents of 12.5 A at the same time. Here its outstanding performance as a relay test set is combined with functions for hybrid measurements and recordings (analog, binary, GOOSE, and Sampled Values in accordance with IEC 61850). The EnerLyzer Live software option enables hybrid measurements and recordings to be taken simultaneously with active output channels.

Unique: Six voltage outputs for a broader range of test applications

The six voltage outputs allow the synchro-check function to be tested, as well as bay control systems with six voltage inputs – without an additional voltage amplifier. Red LEDs indicate the status of the voltage and current amplifier (continuous light for active output and flashing light for output overload). They are accompanied by an acoustic signal that can be switched off.

Performance and maximum accuracy in the test set sector

The three powerful 100 W current amplifier enable burden measurements to be taken and older protective device models to be tested. Thanks to its extremely high amplitude and phase accuracy (current and voltage), the CMC 430 is an ideal source for calibrating measuring instruments, such as energy meters, measuring transducers, PQ measuring instruments, and PMUs.

High-performance testing tools support an array of different testing tasks

The device can be controlled using either a Windows laptop or an Android tablet PC, on which the high-performance software testing tools from OMICRON come into play: Test Universe, CMControl App, or RelaySimTest.

Maximum mobility for the testing engineer

OMICRON offers two options for transporting the CMC 430. The trolley with rucksack function is the highly portable choice if the device needs to be transported easily in harsh conditions. There is also plenty of room for the required accessories in addition to the device. The highly resilient multi-function transport case has proved a particular hit for OMICRON. As well as a pull-out handle and wheels, it provides the familiar secure protection for the device and accessories against dust, dripping water, and mechanical influences, making it suitable for unsupervised transport or shipping. What is more, the robust lid can be raised to use as a work table for the control laptop, while the CMC 430 device remains inside the case.

OMICRON | www.omicronenergy.com

