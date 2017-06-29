POWER to Open St. Louis Testing and Energization Office

POWER Engineers Inc. will now have a Testing and Energization group based in St. Louis, Missouri, bringing valuable services to some of our most crucial clients in the Midwest.

POWER Testing and Energization (PTE) is a division of POWER that provides the final electrical testing and commissioning work needed to energize a substation or put electrical equipment “in service” so it can connect to the grid. PTE Business Unit Director Chris Zavadlov said that POWER has been serving the Midwest with some local personnel, but mainly people based in PTE’s other offices. PTE is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

“We want to be physically closer to our clients so we can more easily align our processes with theirs,” Zavadlov said. “Having local resources is a win-win for clients, employees and POWER.”

POWER plans to hire several more protection and controls technicians and engineers in St. Louis to fill out the group. The location will also house local project and resource management, and field personnel will operate using St. Louis as a home base.