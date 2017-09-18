Power Monitors, Inc. Working With Customers on Hurricane Relief

Power Monitors, Inc., a provider of utility power monitoring and analysis hardware and software, will be contributing 2% of all sales now until Oct. 31, 2017, to the American Red Cross. These contributions are targeted to assist with hurricane relief and recovery efforts associated with hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

Walter Curt, CEO of PMI, commented, "Being part of the utility community, we recognize the critical role that power plays to the lives of everyone in the impacted areas. Through direct contribution, we will be able to engage our customers actively in this fund-raising effort. This is a great chance to express support for the utilities as well as contractors that are working diligently to restore power to those in need. This campaign is also a tremendous opportunity to assist those hit hardest by the storms."

"PMI has been fortunate that all our staff are in the Harrisonburg, Virginia area and the company has not been directly impacted by the hurricanes. However, we know that others have not been as fortunate."