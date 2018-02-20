Portable Emissions Analyzer with Real-Time Data-Logging Software

The E8500 PLUS emissions analyzer is a complete portable tool for EPA compliance level emissions monitoring and testing. The E8500 PLUS comes with real-time data-logging software that allows the operator to view, graph, & automatically save data directly to a laptop or tablet. The saved data can be easily exported to create customized detailed emissions reports.
New features include:
- Real-Time Data-Logging Software
- PID VOC Sensor Option
- Display Screen & Keypad Design
- Easier Filter Replacement & Inspection
- Expanded Internal Memory (Up to 2,000 Tests)
- New Sample Conditioning Unit for Low NOx & SO2
Additional Features:
- Electrochemical Sensors – O2, CO, NO, NO2, SO2, H2S
- NDIR Sensors – CO2, CxHy, High CO
- Low NOx and True NOx Capable
- Wireless Remote Printer
- Internal Thermoelectric Chiller with Automatic Condensate Removal
