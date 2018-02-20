Portable Emissions Analyzer with Real-Time Data-Logging Software

The E8500 PLUS emissions analyzer is a complete portable tool for EPA compliance level emissions monitoring and testing. The E8500 PLUS comes with real-time data-logging software that allows the operator to view, graph, & automatically save data directly to a laptop or tablet. The saved data can be easily exported to create customized detailed emissions reports.

New features include:

Real-Time Data-Logging Software

PID VOC Sensor Option

Display Screen & Keypad Design

Easier Filter Replacement & Inspection

Expanded Internal Memory (Up to 2,000 Tests)

New Sample Conditioning Unit for Low NOx & SO2

Additional Features:

Electrochemical Sensors – O2, CO, NO, NO2, SO2, H2S

NDIR Sensors – CO2, CxHy, High CO

Low NOx and True NOx Capable

Wireless Remote Printer

Internal Thermoelectric Chiller with Automatic Condensate Removal

E Instruments International Inc.