Portable Emissions Analyzer with Real-Time Data-Logging Software

The E8500 PLUS emissions analyzer is a complete portable tool for EPA compliance level emissions monitoring and testing. The E8500 PLUS comes with real-time data-logging software that allows the operator to view, graph, & automatically save data directly to a laptop or tablet. The saved data can be easily exported to create customized detailed emissions reports.

New features include:

  • Real-Time Data-Logging Software
  • PID VOC Sensor Option
  • Display Screen & Keypad Design
  • Easier Filter Replacement & Inspection
  • Expanded Internal Memory (Up to 2,000 Tests)
  • New Sample Conditioning Unit for Low NOx & SO2

Additional Features:

  • Electrochemical Sensors – O2, CO, NO, NO2, SO2, H2S
  • NDIR Sensors – CO2, CxHy, High CO
  • Low NOx and True NOx Capable
  • Wireless Remote Printer
  • Internal Thermoelectric Chiller with Automatic Condensate Removal

E Instruments International Inc.

