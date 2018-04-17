Neutral Grounding Resistors Made with Stainless Steel

Vishay Milwaukee Resistor, part of Vishay Dale Electronics, is exhibiting its Neutral Grounding Resistors and other standard resistor products at this year’s IEEE PES T&D Conference & Exposition. The Vishay Milwaukee NGR series is the go-to solution for customer’s low-resistance grounding needs. Designed, fabricated, and assembled in America with the highest quality and attention to detail, the designs are made to exceed the American IEEE32 and Canadian C22-2-No 295 standards for Neutral Grounding Resistors. Vishay Milwaukee uses stainless steel elements and intermediate components for a long product lifespan and reliable consistent performance.

The standard NGR series resistor assemblies use a punched stainless steel plate-type resistor element with all welded construction, tied live features, enclosure options, and with careful design considerations to ensure the highest quality product is produced and delivered to every customer. Standard ratings up to 15 kV system voltage and 1000 A are listed on our datasheet and standard accessories like entry bushings and current transformers are available as well. Virtually any ratings can be achieved by contacting our engineers for a custom design.

CSA Special inspection and UL Field Evaluation on NGRs is available and Vishay Milwaukee is looking into UL labeling for our complete NGR standard offerings. We have the engineering know-how and tools to design high voltage and high current resistors to any size or requirement.

Vishay Milwaukee Resistor | Booth 2236