Multifunction Transformer and Substation Test System

TRAX from Megger is not just another multi-functional test instrument, but rather many intelligent instruments built into one box. The software includes a number of apps, making it fast and easy to perform a large range of different tests. The hardware offers unmatched flexibility and the range of cables and accessories adds even more flexibility, making the TRAX an efficient and time saving system for any user in the world.

TRAX is a multi-functional solution for transformer testing. It also adds several common substation testing functionalities, and ultimately replaces numerous individual testing devices. Compared to conventional single-functionality instruments, TRAX saves time and is more cost effective.

TRAX applications range from power transformers, where it offers several unique and outstanding features, to instrument transformers, circuit breakers, relays and many other substation components.