Monitor, Control Unit Provides Easy Access for Data Management

ABB has launched the CMS-700 energy monitor and control unit in the United States to allow easy access for data collection, analysis and download through a built-in web server to manage power and optimize energy efficiency analysis in a circuit monitoring system. The system is expanded with a new generation of open-core sensors that can be connected to existing installations easily without disconnecting the power, providing a high degree of measurement accuracy.

Product features new open-core sensor for easy connection to existing installations.

The addition of the CMS-700 energy monitor and control unit expands ABB’s portfolio of circuit monitoring system solutions for multichannel measurement of branch monitoring in buildings and critical power applications.

The CMS-700 unit features the new open-core sensor that is easily connected to existing installations for flexibility in retrofitting and expansion.

All components are linked over one flat cable and installation requires no special tools. A simple set-up procedure, smart configuration and ease of installation reduce installation time by as much as 30 percent.

“The CMS-700 is easily commissioned,” said Egon Hillermann, product marketing manager, USA, building products for ABB, Electrification Products division. “With the open-core sensor, it takes only a few minutes to install and commission a branch monitoring system without rearranging the existing installation.”

The CMS-700 energy monitor and control unit can integrate up to 96 sensors, which can be displayed and processed using the built-in web server, Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCP/IP) or a Modbus Remote Terminal Unit (RTU). CMS-700 technology also delivers high measurement accuracy and can monitor AC, DC or mixed currents up to 160 amps. The compact size of the CMS-700 energy monitor and control unit enables it to occupy minimal space, and requires no additional space in the enclosure.

Other features include contactless measurement and minimal wiring for system stability and reliability.