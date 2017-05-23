Mobile Testing Your Protection Systems

During commissioning of protection systems, there are literally hundreds of connections and functions that have to be verified. Whether for primary or secondary injection, having the right equipment and the right procedures can speed up those tests drastically. Including the relays in some of the wiring checks can be a smart approach.

In principle, any test set that can output a current and a voltage is suitable for the overwhelming majority of wiring tests. It should also have two inputs for measuring current and/or voltage. However, a closer look at many of these test sets reveals that they have major disadvantages when used for such tests. Some errors, for example, faulty make before break contacts of the test switches, are impossible to verify at all. Polarity checking with traditional sources and measuring inputs is of course possible, but a cable always has to be run from the measuring point back to the source, something that is very time consuming. If this is not done, multiple errors will sometimes not be detected.

Furthermore, the points of injection are often a long way from mains sockets, in some cases even outdoors. Finding power sockets and roll out extension cable for mains connection is cumbersome.

OMICRON has, therefore, now launched the COMPANO 100, a new universal and easy to use testing solution. This device, among other things, is optimized for all types of basic and quick wiring and polarity checks, burden measurements and basic protection testing. Because of its unique rechargeable battery, tests can be performed at remote locations for several hours without the need of a mains supply. Due to its light weight (only 10 kg / 22 lbs), small size and rugged design, it’s predestined for use in substations, railway systems, industry or renewable energy generation facilities.

The COMPANO 100 (winner of the iF Design Award 2017 in the category

Polarity, wiring and instrument transformers

With its quick setup, COMPANO 100 enables the fastest and easiest way to verify the wiring in substations and instrument transformers and to check the polarity. A special electronically generated DC free test signal allows easy polarity checks throughout the station within minutes.

Checks and verification of the burden of instrument transformers are equally as easy as polarity checks. This avoids serious problems of over- or under-burdened instrument transformers. The frequency-variable sine wave signal can be used to check the ratio of current transformers and voltage transformers ratios. The measuring is performed frequency selective.

High precision signal generation

Controlled electronic outputs allow you to obtain exactly the desired value. Even for small values the accuracy is very high. In addition, the electronic sources can output signals with variable sine frequencies and other signal forms such as saw-tooth signal, automated ramps, even pulse ramps, and of course pure DC.

The highly flexible inputs are configurable, for example as wet or dry binary inputs, AC or DC voltage inputs with different filters (fast, accurate or frequency selective) and current inputs using external shunts or clamps depending on the user's needs. The device also includes a high precision timer to configure the start or stop of the measurement process based on various events.

Each function can be combined with one of the others in any useful manner, for example to calculate a real power from the output current and a voltage input, making COMPANO 100 an incredibly flexible tool even for future applications.

Extended range of application

COMPANO 100 is also suitable for a wide range of one-phase current or one-phase voltage testing of protection devices. It can further be used for high precision micro-ohmmeter measurements and testing ground systems or ring main units. Another interesting feature is its ability to detect short interruptions in CT secondary circuits by checking the path without exposing the tester to any danger.