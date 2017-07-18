Maintenance Management Software

Omicron’s ADMO is an easy-to-use database software for central planning and management of all testing and maintenance activities for the power industry. With this database, the following system components can be managed: protection relays, communications systems, control circuitry, current and voltage transformers, circuit breakers, station DC supplies, energy meters, fault recording systems and power transformers.

ADMO offers fast and easy access to all test documents; well-structured management of maintenance and commissioning tests; tracking of network disturbance events; maintenance status overview of the complete protection system and its individual components, as well as primary assets such as current transformers; type- and manufacturer-specific management of documents and test templates in one central location; efficient workflows for field testers; sophisticated management of relay settings; and easy-to-use visualization and versioning of protection coordination.

ADMO supports the requirements of NERC PRC-005-2 standard “Protection System Maintenance.”