Integrated Drone Solution Enhances Utility Asset Data

Black & Veatch and Aeryon Labs have launched an end-to-end asset management inspection solution leveraging drone technology for global energy clients. Aeryon’s commercial unmanned aerial system (UAS) hardware, software and services enable the capture of critical infrastructure condition data that is integrated by Black & Veatch into a utility’s existing enterprise asset management (EAM) systems. This streamlined solution speeds inspection times, reduces inspection costs and accelerates the integration of data into EAM systems.

Over the past year, Black & Veatch and Aeryon worked with utilities across North America to develop an efficient, comprehensive drone inspection solution addressing needs identified by the sector. Testing identified that utilities are particularly in need of a solution that rapidly delivers detailed condition reports by collecting, processing and analyzing high resolution photographic data that is then integrated with the utility’s existing EAM systems.

“Utility leaders want to move beyond reactive maintenance and need to acquire the condition and performance data necessary to improve overall operations and extend asset life. With our refined UAS inspection solution, clients can complete 20 or more tower inspections per person, per day - a 50 percent improvement in efficiency over current methods. Collaborating with Aeryon allows us to deliver these results consistently and at scale​," said David Price, Associate Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Black & Veatch Management Consulting.

Black & Veatch and Aeryon consolidate all critical workflow steps from initiation to report completion, providing secure, structured data to a client’s EAM system. This enables utilities to proactively identify risks while improving safety and lowering costs.

“For over a decade, Aeryon UAS have been inspecting critical infrastructure around the globe - even in hazardous conditions where traditional crews would be unable to work. We are thrilled to be working with Black & Veatch to bring the next generation of holistic drone-based inspection solutions to our global utility service providers and customers," said Mark Davis, Vice President of Commercial Enterprise Solutions, Aeryon Labs.