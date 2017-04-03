Impulse Analyzer Made for High Voltage

HAEFELY HIPOTRONICS has been continuously developing and upgrading high-voltage impulse measuring/analyzing solutions over the years. The latest in a long line of impulse analyzers is the Highest Resolution Impulse Analyzing System HiAS 744.

The HiAS 744 is a unique, tailor-made impulse analyzer for the industry. The new front-end solution provides a 16-bit resolution at 250 MS/s with measurement accuracy. The software, which has been upgraded to suit the new hardware, retains the comfortable interface proven and tested by many hundreds of satisfied users and continues to be compatible with the former versions of data files of the HiAS, allowing data comparison to older measurements.

The optically decoupled front end provides complete galvanic isolation between control room and test field. It thus affords the personnel safety and minimizes ground loop, resulting in a reduced interference coupling.