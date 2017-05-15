High-Resolution Impulse Testing Equipment

HAEFELY HIPOTRONICS has been continuously developing and upgrading high-voltage impulse measuring/analyzing solutions over the years. The latest in a long line of distinguished impulse analyzers is the Highest Resolution Impulse Testing System HiAS 744. HAEFELY HIPOTRONICS has set a new benchmark with unbeatable performance. The new front-end solution provides a 16-bit resolution at 250 MS/s with the highest measurement accuracy. Software, which has been upgraded to suit the new hardware, retains the comfortable interface proven and tested by many hundreds of satisfied users, and continues to be compatible with the former versions of data files of the HiAS, allowing data comparison to older measurements.

The optically decoupled front end provides complete galvanic isolation between control room and test field. It thus affords the personnel the highest safety level and in addition minimizes ground loop, resulting in a reduced interference coupling.

FEATURES: