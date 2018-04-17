Hardware, Software Support Test and Monitoring

For nearly a century, Doble Engineering Company has remained committed to delivering reliable, safe and secure energy across the globe. While shifting market conditions and technical advances may present new challenges for the electric power energy, providing a consistent flow of electricity will always be a top priority.

Doble is here to help you keep power flowing by supporting you with the tools, training, and information you need to perform efficient diagnostic testing and effective asset management. Minimize risk on the job and improve overall operations using Doble’s wide range of testing and monitoring devices, engineering consulting services, laboratory analysis and training resources.

Doble’s hardware, software, and services are specifically designed to support your needs in off-line testing, in-service testing, on-line monitoring, protection testing and enterprise asset management. From application-specific test equipment through advanced consulting, Doble can help you find solutions to meet and exceed your objectives.

Whether a single testing device is needed, several substation monitoring platforms or a comprehensive risk management system, Doble provides flexible solutions and service levels that fit your needs.

Visit the Doble team at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Expo in booth #2562. Demonstrations will be provided of dobleARMs, Doble’s asset risk management system. Don’t miss an opportunity to learn more about Doble’s complete portfolio, which now includes Morgan Schaffer and Vanguard Instruments products and services.

Doble Engineering Company | Booth 2562