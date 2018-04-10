Full Range of Power Distribution Equipment Offered by Powell Industries

Powell Industries Inc. designs, manufactures, packages and services equipment and systems for the distribution and control of electrical energy. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Powell serves public and private utility customers, large industrials such as oil and gas producers, refineries, petrochemical plants, pulp and paper mills and transportation providers.

Powell offers a full range of electrical distribution equipment ranging from 480 V through 38 kV, fully integrated power control rooms, e-houses, offshore modules and power automation products. Powell has North American manufacturing facilities in Houston, Texas; North Canton, Ohio; Chicago, Illinois; and Acheson, Alberta. In addition to its North American facilities, Powell has facilities in Bradford, England and Saudi Arabia, providing IEC equipment to serve markets requiring these products.

Powell’s service groups provide post shipment services including start-up and commissioning, field retrofit solutions, circuit breaker service, maintenance and repair, spare parts support, emergency burn-out replacements. Powell’s service division has local service offices located in Houston, Texas; Pasadena, California; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Orlando, Florida; and Acheson, Alberta.

Powell’s display booth will feature key products highlighting its Iso-Phase Bus Duct, Utility Transfer Switches, Circuit Breaker Monitor technology, BriteSpot thermal monitoring, Partial Discharge Monitoring, and BreakerView power management monitoring.

