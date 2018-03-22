Field Probe Makes More than 100 Measurements Per Day

The Origo G3 PhaseID Field Probe allows both linemen and non-linemen to make more than 100 phase attribute measurements per day on any energized conductor without touching the conductor, normally without even having to exit the vehicle. Using the new G3 Current Adapter with the Field Probe now allows utilities to quickly and accurately identify and tag elbow connectivity of energized URD cable between padmounts and junction cabinets. Until now, there has been no cost-effective method to do this. The URD Probe allows linemen to accurately determine if URD cable is energized prior to spiking.

