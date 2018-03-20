Fault Transmitter, Receiver Now Certified in Eight Countries

Regulatory agencies in Peru, Australia, and New Zealand have recently certified the SEL-FT50 and SEL-FR12 Fault Transmitter and Receiver System. The wireless technology in the system requires certification from communications regulatory agencies in each country before deployment.

The addition of Peru, Australia, and New Zealand brings the total number of countries allowing deployment to eight, with the United States, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil having already certified the system.

The SEL-FT50 and SEL-FR12 System consists of high-speed fault transmitters (SEL-FT50) and a wireless fault receiver (SEL-FR12). It pairs with an SEL recloser control or feeder relay to improve distribution system protection by supporting hybrid protection schemes, better managing underground-to-overheard transitions and speeding up protection on unfused segments. The enhanced protection provided by the SEL-FT50 and SEL-FR12 System positively impacts reliability metrics, equipment life, system stability and safety.