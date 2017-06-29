Digital Controller for AC Hipots

The HVT-DI AC Hipot from Haefely Hipotronics is a modern solution for testing insulation strength of electrical apparatus. Outfitted with state-of-the-art digital interface, and extensive safety features, the HVT-DI series ensures simplistic operation, accurate results, and operator safety under all circumstances. The HVT-DI series meets ANSI/SIA A92.2 specifications and the 120kV model is specifically designed to test insulating booms on work platforms and bucket trucks.

Accurate voltage and current measurements are measured via voltage readings that are taken directly at the output of the high voltage transformer bonnet and current leakage current measurements are taken in the return leg.

All controls are self-contained in a rugged and durable enclosure.

Features: