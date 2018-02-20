Menu
clamp meter
Test and Measurement

Digital Clamp Meter Offers Greater Accuracy

Klein Tools has introduced the 2000A AC/DC Digital Clamp Meter for greater accuracy. This expansion to the test and measurement line offers an all-in-one solution to working across different jobsites with a variety of testing and measuring modes, including AC and DC voltage, inrush current, and low impedance.

Features include:

  • Measures 2000A AC/DC, 1000V AC/DC and 60MΩ
  • Auto-ranging True Root Mean Squared (TRMS) measurement technology provides greater accuracy
  • Backlit display and work light provide easy-to-read measurements in low light
  • Audible alerts make testing continuity, capacitance, diodes, frequency and duty cycle easier
  • Min / Max function captures minimum and maximum values and the data hold function locks display readings
  • CAT IV 600V, CAT III 1000V, Class 2, Double insulation safety rating
  • Rugged Klein “Tough Meter” industrial design stands up to jobsite demands with a 6.6-foot (2m) drop rating
  • Auto power-off after 30 minutes of non-usage conserves battery life
  • Low-battery indicator and easily accessible battery compartment
  • Includes carrying case, straight input test leads and 2xAAA batteries
  • Magnetic Hanger sold separately (Cat. No. 69417)

The clamp is specifically designed for versatility on the job with different modes and measuring capabilities, including:
Clamp measures AC and DC current

  • Test leads measure AC/DC voltage, resistance, continuity, frequency, duty-cycle, capacitance and diodes
  • Dedicated mode for capturing inrush current
  • Low impedance (LoZ) mode identifies and eliminates ghost or stray voltages
  • Non-contact voltage tester integrated into the clamp for greater convenience

Klein Tools

TAGS: Community & Environment
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
analyzer
Portable Emissions Analyzer with Real-Time Data-Logging Software
Feb 21, 2018
meter recorder
Meter Now Offers Advanced Power Quality Monitoring
Feb 21, 2018
Noja power recloser installation
Why GPS is Emerging in Distribution Switchgear Controllers
Feb 21, 2018
Thermal imager from Fluke
Thermal Imager Features SF6 Leak Detection
Feb 07, 2018