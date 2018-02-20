Digital Clamp Meter Offers Greater Accuracy

Klein Tools has introduced the 2000A AC/DC Digital Clamp Meter for greater accuracy. This expansion to the test and measurement line offers an all-in-one solution to working across different jobsites with a variety of testing and measuring modes, including AC and DC voltage, inrush current, and low impedance.
Features include:
- Measures 2000A AC/DC, 1000V AC/DC and 60MΩ
- Auto-ranging True Root Mean Squared (TRMS) measurement technology provides greater accuracy
- Backlit display and work light provide easy-to-read measurements in low light
- Audible alerts make testing continuity, capacitance, diodes, frequency and duty cycle easier
- Min / Max function captures minimum and maximum values and the data hold function locks display readings
- CAT IV 600V, CAT III 1000V, Class 2, Double insulation safety rating
- Rugged Klein “Tough Meter” industrial design stands up to jobsite demands with a 6.6-foot (2m) drop rating
- Auto power-off after 30 minutes of non-usage conserves battery life
- Low-battery indicator and easily accessible battery compartment
- Includes carrying case, straight input test leads and 2xAAA batteries
- Magnetic Hanger sold separately (Cat. No. 69417)
The clamp is specifically designed for versatility on the job with different modes and measuring capabilities, including:
Clamp measures AC and DC current
- Test leads measure AC/DC voltage, resistance, continuity, frequency, duty-cycle, capacitance and diodes
- Dedicated mode for capturing inrush current
- Low impedance (LoZ) mode identifies and eliminates ghost or stray voltages
- Non-contact voltage tester integrated into the clamp for greater convenience
