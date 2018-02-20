Digital Clamp Meter Offers Greater Accuracy

Klein Tools has introduced the 2000A AC/DC Digital Clamp Meter for greater accuracy. This expansion to the test and measurement line offers an all-in-one solution to working across different jobsites with a variety of testing and measuring modes, including AC and DC voltage, inrush current, and low impedance.

Features include:

Measures 2000A AC/DC, 1000V AC/DC and 60MΩ

Auto-ranging True Root Mean Squared (TRMS) measurement technology provides greater accuracy

Backlit display and work light provide easy-to-read measurements in low light

Audible alerts make testing continuity, capacitance, diodes, frequency and duty cycle easier

Min / Max function captures minimum and maximum values and the data hold function locks display readings

CAT IV 600V, CAT III 1000V, Class 2, Double insulation safety rating

Rugged Klein “Tough Meter” industrial design stands up to jobsite demands with a 6.6-foot (2m) drop rating

Auto power-off after 30 minutes of non-usage conserves battery life

Low-battery indicator and easily accessible battery compartment

Includes carrying case, straight input test leads and 2xAAA batteries

Magnetic Hanger sold separately (Cat. No. 69417)

The clamp is specifically designed for versatility on the job with different modes and measuring capabilities, including:

Clamp measures AC and DC current

Test leads measure AC/DC voltage, resistance, continuity, frequency, duty-cycle, capacitance and diodes

Dedicated mode for capturing inrush current

Low impedance (LoZ) mode identifies and eliminates ghost or stray voltages

Non-contact voltage tester integrated into the clamp for greater convenience

