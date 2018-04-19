Menu
voltage detector
Test and Measurement

Device Combines Fuse Tool, Voltage Detector, Flashlight

HD Electric will be at Booth 3106 at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Expo

HD Electric Company, a Textron Inc. company, has launched its FireFly Fuse Tool Voltage Detector. The FireFly Fuse Tool Voltage Detector combines a fuse tool, voltage detector and flashlight in one single product, saving time and adding an extra level of safety while working on distribution lines.

“We developed the FireFly Fuse Tool Voltage Detector to provide a faster and safer alternative for linemen when working on distribution lines,” said Ryan Berg, Director of Product Development. “By combining a detector, fuse puller and light in one easy-to-use product, a lineman can increase work efficiency and reduce the number of tools needed to get the job done.”

The FireFly Fuse Tool Voltage Detector features a single range voltage detector that alerts linemen of an energized system with flashing red LEDs and an audible alarm. The fuse tool allows users to easily open and close a fuse or switch, and the bright white LED spotlights eliminate any need for secondary lighting.

The compact design of the FireFly Fuse Tool Voltage Detector allows for multiple uses without overexertion. The FireFly Fuse Tool Voltage Detector batteries provide up to 40 hours of continuous voltage detection, and up to eight hours of continuous flashlight support. The lightweight FireFly Detector is a compact, easy-to-use device with an overall weight of one pound.

HD Electric Company | www.hdelectriccompany.com
Booth 3106

