Cable Fault Location System Fully Automatic

The new BAUR titron test van represents the latest development of a new generation of cable fault location systems. Titron is a fully automatic, centrally controlled, and intelligent system designed for cable fault location and cable testing & diagnostics.

The intuitive and easy concept, supported by the Smart Cable Fault Location Guide, provides the user automatically with all information and logical steps to perform an efficient and safe cable fault location and testing procedure. The user interface is perfectly adapted to the testing and fault location work process and supports the user throughout the entire fault location process. Based on multiple factors, such as operator input and measured parameters, the software algorithms of the Smart Cable Fault Location Guide allow titron to provide the best solutions for the user. This results in direct recommendations and guides the user step-by-step throughout the complete fault location process.

BAUR System Software 4 – menu-driven and user-oriented interface:

Smart Cable Fault Location Guide

BAUR GeoBase Map with integrated cable and street maps

Cable mapping technology with GIS import/export function

New intuitive user interface for a step-by-step software guided workflow

Easy reporting system including measurement graphs

Windows based operation system (mouse and keyboard) allows installation of Microsoft programs, such as Outlook to immediately send test results via email

BAUR Remote App for Acoustic Pin-Pointing:

Direct operation of the titron® via smartphone or tablet

Indication of the pre-located fault position, titron®, and operator

Efficient fault pin-pointing and ability to monitor and adjust voltage parameters while pin-pointing

Overview of measurement parameters

