Automatic Transfer Switch Has Built-In Sensors, Controllers and Connectivity

ABB has launched TruONE, an all-new automatic transfer switch (ATS) with connectivity and monitoring functions for critical power applications. TruONE is the world’s first true ATS to package all the necessary sensors and controllers into a single easy-to-install device that helps improve protection and makes installation 80 percent faster.

Critical power applications use an ATS to sense when power is lost and to switch automatically to the backup generator. The ATS is usually a complex installation with various sensors, controllers, switches and operator interfaces all wired together. Putting everything into a single package, including an integrated controller with detachable Human Machine Interface (HMI), the TruONE makes ATS installations faster, simpler and more reliable.

With seven communications protocols, the TruONE ATS is part of the ABB Ability portfolio of software-enabled and connected solutions that help customers to be more productive, with features including predictive maintenance and condition monitoring.

The TruONE ATS is simple to install, requiring only a single wire and standard enclosures. Ergonomic studies indicate this will cut cabling and commissioning times and costs by up to 90 percent.

The TruONE’s all-in-one design is factory-assembled and fully tested to ABB’s standards. Protection during manual operation is increased, even under load, with the elevated handle mounted to the ATS frame so there is no need to open the panel door. TruONE is also setting the new industry standard as dangerous line voltage no longer need to be connected to the door as the detachable HMI is completely isolated from the lines. TruONE is the first ATS with a built-in predictive maintenance functionality that monitors its own condition as well as its environment with temperature monitoring. This ensures that when operations need to switch to backup power, ABB’s ATS is always ready to perform.

The device shares the same user interface and software environment as the ABB Emax 2 smart air circuit breaker. Its seven communication protocols provide maximum connectivity and together with the ability for cloud-based services via the ABB Ability Electrical Distribution Control System, TruONE, together with other ABB devices, is making remote plant management simple.

The brand new device features a host of design and engineering advances, including an ingenious contact construction that uses new materials and geometries to make load transferring more reliable – and to meet the demanding test requirements of both IEC and UL.