Arc Arrestor Technology Developed Due to Low Ceilings

Grimard's arc arrestor technology is the result of more than five years of R&D and more than 15 arc-resistant tests in a high-power laboratory. The product was initially developed to answer a primary need for Northern Canadian microgrid areas where ceilings inside shelters were low and ducting to the outside was not allowable, due to past condensation problems.
Features include:
- Only 12 inches (300 mm) of ceiling clearance required
- Energy absorber combined with a labyrinth effect reduce the temperature and speed before safely exhausting gases within the room
- No civil work for ducting to exterior
Safety features include:
- Engineered and completely tested according to IEEE C37.20.7
- No more air-blast shock wave on building surface
- No more risk of condensation and water drip inside switchgear associated to gas ducting to exterior in cold winter areas
- No more risk of catastrophic failure to open due to ice build-up on the outdoor cover
Grimard Inc. | www.grimard.ca
Booth 112
