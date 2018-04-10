Menu
arc arrestor
Test and Measurement

Arc Arrestor Technology Developed Due to Low Ceilings

Arc arrestor technology to be displayed at booth at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Expo

Grimard's arc arrestor technology is the result of more than five years of R&D and more than 15 arc-resistant tests in a high-power laboratory. The product was initially developed to answer a primary need for Northern Canadian microgrid areas where ceilings inside shelters were low and ducting to the outside was not allowable, due to past condensation problems.

Features include:

  • Only 12 inches (300 mm) of ceiling clearance required
  • Energy absorber combined with a labyrinth effect reduce the temperature and speed before safely exhausting gases within the room
  • No civil work for ducting to exterior

Safety features include:

  • Engineered and completely tested according to IEEE C37.20.7
  • No more air-blast shock wave on building surface
  • No more risk of condensation and water drip inside switchgear associated to gas ducting to exterior in cold winter areas
  • No more risk of catastrophic failure to open due to ice build-up on the outdoor cover

Grimard Inc. | www.grimard.ca
Booth 112

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
power management equipment
Full Range of Power Distribution Equipment Offered by Powell Industries
Apr 10, 2018
Orto equipment
Latin American Company Makes Distribution Monitoring Equipment
Apr 10, 2018
high voltage equipment
Portable AC Hipot Offers Rugged Durability
Apr 05, 2018
grid sensors
Tutorial: Instrument Transformers and Sensors
Apr 04, 2018