Arc Arrestor Technology Developed Due to Low Ceilings

Grimard's arc arrestor technology is the result of more than five years of R&D and more than 15 arc-resistant tests in a high-power laboratory. The product was initially developed to answer a primary need for Northern Canadian microgrid areas where ceilings inside shelters were low and ducting to the outside was not allowable, due to past condensation problems.

Features include:

Only 12 inches (300 mm) of ceiling clearance required

Energy absorber combined with a labyrinth effect reduce the temperature and speed before safely exhausting gases within the room

No civil work for ducting to exterior

Safety features include:

Engineered and completely tested according to IEEE C37.20.7

No more air-blast shock wave on building surface

No more risk of condensation and water drip inside switchgear associated to gas ducting to exterior in cold winter areas

No more risk of catastrophic failure to open due to ice build-up on the outdoor cover

Grimard Inc. | www.grimard.ca

Booth 112