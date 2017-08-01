Panduit Corp. has released its VeriSafe - Absence-of-Voltage Tester. The tester is designed to minimize risk of electrical hazards by verifying the absence of voltage before equipment is accessed, making it easier for qualified electrical workers to determine an electrically safe environment in a fraction of the time compared to hand-held portable test instruments.

Prior to performing de-energized work on electrical equipment, NFPA 70E requires that workers verify equipment is in an electrically safe state. One of the steps in the process of verifying that equipment is an electrically safe state involves a test for absence of voltage. VeriSafe ensures the entire process of verifying absence of voltage is performed in the proper sequence – every time, every test.

The fail-safe and reliable process performed by VeriSafe tests the tester itself, verifies installation, checks for voltage, verifies installation and retests the tester; all automatically performed in sequence with no risk of exposure to electrical hazards at the push of a button.