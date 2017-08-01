Menu
Veri-safe tester
Test and Measurement

Absence-of-Voltage Tester

Panduit Corp. has released its VeriSafe - Absence-of-Voltage Tester. The tester is designed to minimize risk of electrical hazards by verifying the absence of voltage before equipment is accessed, making it easier for qualified electrical workers to determine an electrically safe environment in a fraction of the time compared to hand-held portable test instruments.

Prior to performing de-energized work on electrical equipment, NFPA 70E requires that workers verify equipment is in an electrically safe state. One of the steps in the process of verifying that equipment is an electrically safe state involves a test for absence of voltage. VeriSafe ensures the entire process of verifying absence of voltage is performed in the proper sequence – every time, every test.

The fail-safe and reliable process performed by VeriSafe tests the tester itself, verifies installation, checks for voltage, verifies installation and retests the tester; all automatically performed in sequence with no risk of exposure to electrical hazards at the push of a button.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
utility scan
Utility Location Scanner
Aug 01, 2017
puzzle pieces
SEL and LightRiver Technologies Team Up to Offer Communications Solutions
Aug 01, 2017
sf6 tester
SF6 Multi-Analyzers
Aug 01, 2017
tablet
Rugged Tablet for One-Handed Operation
Jul 19, 2017