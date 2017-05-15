Megger now offers a handheld, 3-phase power quality analyzer that makes power quality analysis easier and more efficient. The MPQ1000 is Class A and is rated CATIV at 600V. It can be used for a wide variety of applications including substation monitoring, equipment and breaker tripping, load studies and load balancing as well as for switchgear and component failure.

Technical Specifications

Record transients down to 1 microsecond

Perform waveform analysis to the 128th harmonic

Flexible current clamps with four selectable ranges

Efficient and accurate with unique auto detection of CT's

Safety maintained and fast setup with intelligent connection configuration validation

Rapid condition diagnosis with powerful on instrument software tools

Flexible data shortage and transfer via wifi, Ethernet, USB and SD card

This highly intuitive unit delivers unmatched capability in a smart ergonomic platform. In both the scope and DVM modes, the versatile MPQ1000 can record power, energy, RMS, sags, swells, transients down to 1 microsecond, harmonics, inter-harmonics, harmonic direction, THD, TDD, flicker, unbalance, rapid voltage change (RVC), mains signaling, phase angle deviation, as well as performs waveform analysis to the 128th harmonic in real time.

Data gathered during testing can be recorded with the MPQ1000 record verification by simply pushing a button. This feature automatically detects the current clamps, recognizes its range, identifies the nominal voltage and sets the triggers, as well as verifies that the unit is connected properly to what it is testing.

The MPQ1000 features on board data analysis. An SD card is used to expand memory and all data recorded can be viewed on the unit's color VGA display, or can be transferred to Megger's power quality analysis software via USB cable, USB stick, Ethernet or directly from the SD card.