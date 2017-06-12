The Other 'FireFighters': Utilities Respond to Western Wildfires

Linemen must be ready to respond to any natural disaster, and the latest are wildfires burning across the West.

An estimated 95 fires are burning 1.1 million acres in the states of Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, California, Nevada and Colorado. Responders are fighting the fires from the ground and the sky, while utilities must also move in as quickly as possible to restore damage to the electric infrastructure, just as they always do in all natural disasters.

Bonneville Power Administration, Idaho Power, Chelan PUD and San Diego Gas & Electric are just a few of the responding utilities, but following are images from their heroic efforts to not only fight the fires, but to restore power as quickly as possible.